UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Soviet War Memorials, Mass Graves In Bad Shape In Lithuania - Russian Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 07:46 PM

Soviet War Memorials, Mass Graves in Bad Shape in Lithuania - Russian Ambassador

Many Soviet war memorials and graves of soldiers located in Lithuania require restoration, but local authorities often prevent repair work, Russian Ambassador in Vilnius Alexander Udaltsov has said in an interview with the Lithuanian Kurier newspaper

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Many Soviet war memorials and graves of soldiers located in Lithuania require restoration, but local authorities often prevent repair work, Russian Ambassador in Vilnius Alexander Udaltsov has said in an interview with the Lithuanian Kurier newspaper.

"It is impossible to say that the condition [of Soviet memorials] is satisfactory right now. Many structures require major repair work, serious restoration and, in some cases, replacement. However, those initiating prevention of repair and restoration work are counting on the gradual destruction of these structures," Udaltsov said, adding that diplomats and embassy employees visited some 300 mass graves and memorials in Klaipeda over the past two months.

The ambassador also talked about the monument to Soviet soldiers in the northeastern city of Obeliai, said that it was "in a horrible condition," and added that local authorities undermined the Russian embassy's efforts to replace it by issuing a ban.

According to Udaltsov, some 80,000 Soviet soldiers and 220,000 prisoners of war are buried in Lithuania.

Related Topics

Russia Klaipeda Vilnius Lithuania

Recent Stories

Uzma Khan says she was about to marry Usman Malik

21 minutes ago

Iran Says Almost 80% of COVID-19 Patients Recovere ..

5 minutes ago

Israel's Netanyahu Offers Brazil's Bolsonaro Coope ..

5 minutes ago

Moscow Mayor Says Self-Preservation Regime Will La ..

5 minutes ago

Probe of George Floyd's Death in Police Custody 'T ..

5 minutes ago

Moscow Publishes All Data on COVID-19 Mortality, N ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.