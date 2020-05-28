Soviet War Memorials, Mass Graves in Bad Shape in Lithuania - Russian Ambassador

Many Soviet war memorials and graves of soldiers located in Lithuania require restoration, but local authorities often prevent repair work, Russian Ambassador in Vilnius Alexander Udaltsov has said in an interview with the Lithuanian Kurier newspaper

"It is impossible to say that the condition [of Soviet memorials] is satisfactory right now. Many structures require major repair work, serious restoration and, in some cases, replacement. However, those initiating prevention of repair and restoration work are counting on the gradual destruction of these structures," Udaltsov said, adding that diplomats and embassy employees visited some 300 mass graves and memorials in Klaipeda over the past two months.

The ambassador also talked about the monument to Soviet soldiers in the northeastern city of Obeliai, said that it was "in a horrible condition," and added that local authorities undermined the Russian embassy's efforts to replace it by issuing a ban.

According to Udaltsov, some 80,000 Soviet soldiers and 220,000 prisoners of war are buried in Lithuania.