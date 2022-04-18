UrduPoint.com

Soviet World War II Memorial Vandalized In Estonia - Police

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2022 | 06:56 PM

The Bronze Soldier, a Soviet war memorial at the Defense Forces Cemetery in Estonia's capital Tallinn, was vandalized, the city police said on Monday

"It was reported to the police this morning that the medal on the chest of the Bronze Soldier has been damaged. With the help of camera recordings, we have established that the vandalism took place late on the night of April 12," police representative Indrek Aru was quoted as saying by Estonian broadcaster ERR.

A criminal investigation has been launched into this act of vandalism, Aru added.

"There are several legal and civilized means available for expressing one's opinion. Vandalizing a memorial is certainly not an appropriate means of doing so," Aru noted.

On April 7, the Russian Embassy in Estonia said that a monument on the mass grave of a Soviet military burial site in the Rahu park in the city of Tapa was smeared with white paint, and on April 11, unknown people painted a monument to Soviet soldiers in the city of Otepaa in the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

