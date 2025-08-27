Sowing seeds of technology: Pakistani graduates to drive modern farming back home

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) One month after returning to Pakistan, Akbar posted a short video of the final episode of his "Diary of Studying in China" on social media. "I want more friends to see China's beautiful countryside, modern agricultural technology, and hospitable people," Akbar said in the video.

Akbar is one of the first participants in the Pakistani Agriculture "Thousand Talents Plan" training program. On July 17, Akbar and 291 other students completed a three-month training program at the Yangling Demonstration Zone and "graduated" from Northwest A&F University and Shaanxi Vocational and Technical College of Agriculture and Forestry.

The Pakistani Agriculture "Thousand Talents Plan" training program is a concrete measure to implement the consensus reached by the leaders of China and Pakistan on strengthening cooperation in the agricultural field. Under the program, the Pakistani government selects 1,000 agricultural talents to study in China. The first group of students was divided into five classes and received specialized training in livestock breeding and genomics, livestock disease prevention and control technology, seed production and processing technology, and other fields.

Participants like Akbar, who have gained authentic agricultural knowledge, are becoming practitioners and witnesses in promoting China-Pakistan agricultural cooperation and spreading friendship.

"Undoubtedly, Yangling's agricultural technology is in a leading position, and I hope our two countries can strengthen cooperation in related fields," said Ali, who, like many other participants, was amazed by the modernization of China's agriculture.

Ali once studied for a doctorate at Huazhong Agricultural University. This time, he completed training in seed production and processing technology at Northwest A&F University.

"I learned that the China-Pakistan Bio-health Agricultural Science and Technology Demonstration Park began operating in Pakistan in 2021 and has selected several wheat varieties suitable for planting in Pakistan, which are high-yielding and of good quality," Ali said. After obtaining his doctorate in 2020, Ali has been working for a large agricultural company in Pakistan, mainly responsible for wheat breeding. He is well aware of the broad prospects for China-Pakistan agricultural cooperation, according to China Economic Net.

Returning to China this time made Ali feel a deep sense of familiarity and excitement. "My experience in China is my most precious memory. I am very happy to be back this time. In Yangling, I touched the future of agricultural technology," he said.

The training focused on the actual needs of Pakistan and established a diversified curriculum system covering theoretical teaching, field investigations, technical practice, and cultural experiences. It has cultivated a group of inter-disciplinary talents who understand both agricultural technology and Chinese and Pakistani cultures, injecting new impetus into global agricultural sustainable development and the high-quality construction of the Belt and Road Initiative.

During the training, the participants reached more than 10 preliminary cooperation intentions with Chinese agricultural companies in fields such as drone applications and the planting of characteristic fruits and vegetables.

"These technologies are greatly needed for Pakistan's agricultural transformation," Ali said. Recently, he has been busy building a communication bridge for agricultural companies from China and Pakistan, hoping to introduce Chinese technology and equipment to Pakistan as soon as possible and bring China's advanced agricultural achievements to more people.

APP/asg