Soybean futures close higher

DALIAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) -- No.1 soybean futures closed higher on Wednesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active No.1 soybean contract for November 2023 delivery gained 4 Yuan (about 56 U.

S. cents) to close at 5,066 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume of six listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 293,854 lots, with a turnover of about 15.02 billion yuan.

China is the world's largest soybean importer.