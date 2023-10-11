Open Menu

Soybean Futures Close Higher

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Soybean futures close higher

DALIAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) -- No.1 soybean futures closed higher on Wednesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active No.1 soybean contract for November 2023 delivery gained 4 Yuan (about 56 U.

S. cents) to close at 5,066 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume of six listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 293,854 lots, with a turnover of about 15.02 billion yuan.

China is the world's largest soybean importer.

Related Topics

World Exchange China Dalian Commodity Exchange November Billion

Recent Stories

Members of 3rd Arab Youth Technology fellowship pr ..

Members of 3rd Arab Youth Technology fellowship programme announced

50 minutes ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan win toss, opt to b ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan win toss, opt to bat first against India

1 hour ago
 ICA Abu Dhabi 2023 Archives Hackathon a Knowledge ..

ICA Abu Dhabi 2023 Archives Hackathon a Knowledge incubator for youth&#039;s inn ..

1 hour ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Consul-General of Qatar

Ajman Ruler receives Consul-General of Qatar

1 hour ago
 Jemima Khan denounces fake pro-Israel post amidst ..

Jemima Khan denounces fake pro-Israel post amidst Israel-Palestine conflict

1 hour ago
 Palestine accuses Israel of using white phosphorus ..

Palestine accuses Israel of using white phosphorus bombs against civilians

2 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 09 India Vs. Afghanis ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 09 India Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Who ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Foreign Minister, Greek counterpart discuss ti ..

UAE Foreign Minister, Greek counterpart discuss ties

2 hours ago
 ECP and Political Parties Discuss General Election ..

ECP and Political Parties Discuss General Election Code of Conduct

2 hours ago
 President calls for free, fair, inclusive general ..

President calls for free, fair, inclusive general elections

2 hours ago
 Prominent Emirati columnist shares insights on art ..

Prominent Emirati columnist shares insights on art&#039;s role in societal trans ..

3 hours ago
 PM terms Balochistan’s socio-economic developmen ..

PM terms Balochistan’s socio-economic development vital for peace in province

3 hours ago

More Stories From World