Soybean futures close higher

(@FahadShabbir)

DALIAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) No.1 soybean futures closed higher on Friday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active No.1 soybean contract for January 2024 delivery gained 63 Yuan (about 8.77 U.

S. Dollars) to close at 4,922 yuan per tonne.

On Friday, the total trading volume of six listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 114,233 lots, with a turnover of about 5.6 billion yuan.

China is the world's largest soybean importer.