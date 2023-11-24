Open Menu

Soybean Futures Close Higher

Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Soybean futures close higher

DALIAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) -- No.1 soybean futures closed higher on Friday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active No.1 soybean contract for January 2024 delivery gained 23 Yuan (about 3.

23 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,072 yuan per tonne.

On Friday, the total trading volume of six listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 94,932 lots, with a turnover of about 4.8 billion yuan.

China is the world's largest soybean importer.

