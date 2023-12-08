Open Menu

Soybean Futures Close Higher

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Soybean futures close higher

DALIAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) No.1 soybean futures closed higher on Friday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange.

The most active No.1 soybean contract for January 2024 delivery gained 23 Yuan (about 3.23 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 4,917 yuan per tonne.

On Friday, the total trading volume of six listed No. 1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 111,971 lots, with a turnover of about 5.48 billion yuan.

China is the world's largest soybean importer.

