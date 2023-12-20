Soybean futures close higher

DALIAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) No.1 soybean futures closed higher on Wednesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active No.1 soybean contract for March 2024 delivery gained 23 Yuan (about 3.24 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 4,838 yuan per tonne.

On Wednesday, the total trading volume of six listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 129,588 lots, with a turnover of about 6.26 billion yuan.

China is the world's largest soybean importer.