Soybean futures close higher

DALIAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) -- No.1 soybean futures closed higher on Friday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active No.1 soybean contract for March 2024 delivery gained 23 Yuan (about 3.24 U.

S. Dollars) to close at 4,883 yuan per tonne.

On Friday, the total trading volume of six listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 119,044 lots, with a turnover of about 5.8 billion yuan.

China is the world's largest soybean importer.