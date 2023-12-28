Open Menu

Soybean Futures Close Higher

Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Soybean futures close higher

DALIAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) -- No.1 soybean futures closed higher on Thursday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active No.1 soybean contract for March 2024 delivery gained 47 Yuan (about 6.22 U.

S. Dollars) to close at 4,992 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume of six listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 124,053 lots, with a turnover of about 6.17 billion yuan.

China is the world's largest soybean importer.

Related Topics

World Exchange China Dalian Commodity Exchange March Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2023

7 hours ago
 'No difference' between Netanyahu and Hitler says ..

'No difference' between Netanyahu and Hitler says Erdogan

16 hours ago
 Bilawal unveils 10-point election manifesto

Bilawal unveils 10-point election manifesto

16 hours ago
 The Supreme Court issues written verdict on Pract ..

The Supreme Court issues written verdict on Practice and Procedure Act

16 hours ago
 Nomination papers of 109 candidates face intense s ..

Nomination papers of 109 candidates face intense scrutiny in Islamabad

16 hours ago
Bad weather forces Rangers and Aberdeen postponeme ..

Bad weather forces Rangers and Aberdeen postponements

16 hours ago
 CDWP gives nod to six projects worth Rs 83.39 bln

CDWP gives nod to six projects worth Rs 83.39 bln

17 hours ago
 Michigan court rejects bid to bar Trump from 2024 ..

Michigan court rejects bid to bar Trump from 2024 ballot

17 hours ago
 Brighton wingers Mitoma and Adingra out for a mont ..

Brighton wingers Mitoma and Adingra out for a month

17 hours ago
 16th death anniversary of BB Shaheed observed

16th death anniversary of BB Shaheed observed

17 hours ago
 Protection of life & people property first respons ..

Protection of life & people property first responsibility of govt: Balochistan C ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From World