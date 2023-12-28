Soybean futures close higher

DALIAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) -- No.1 soybean futures closed higher on Thursday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active No.1 soybean contract for March 2024 delivery gained 47 Yuan (about 6.22 U.

S. Dollars) to close at 4,992 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume of six listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 124,053 lots, with a turnover of about 6.17 billion yuan.

China is the world's largest soybean importer.