Soybean futures close higher

DALIAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) No.1 soybean futures closed higher on Friday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active No.1 soybean contract for March 2024 delivery gained 3 Yuan (about 42 U.S.

cents) to close at 4,986 yuan per tonne.

On Friday, the total trading volume of six listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 144,092 lots, with a turnover of about 7.18 billion yuan.

China is the world's largest soybean importer.