Soybean Futures Close Higher

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Soybean futures close higher

DALIAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) No.1 soybean futures closed higher on Tuesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active No.1 soybean contract for March 2024 delivery gained 38 Yuan (about 5.35 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 4,763 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume of six listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 172,492 lots, with a turnover of about 8.20 billion yuan.

China is the world's largest soybean importer.

