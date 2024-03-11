Soybean Futures Close Higher
Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2024 | 03:40 PM
DALIAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) -- No.1 soybean futures closed higher on Monday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).
The most active No.1 soybean contract for May 2024 delivery gained 7 Yuan (about 99 U.S.
cents) to close at 4,672 yuan per tonne.
On Monday, the total trading volume of five listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 91,605 lots, with a turnover of about 4.27 billion yuan.
