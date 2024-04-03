Soybean futures close higher

DALIAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) No.1 soybean futures closed higher on Wednesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active No.1 soybean contract for May 2024 delivery gained 14 Yuan (about 1.97 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 4,784 yuan per tonne.

On Wednesday, the total trading volume of six listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 96,036 lots, with a turnover of about 4.60 billion yuan.

China is the world's largest soybean importer.