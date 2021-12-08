Soybean futures close lower

No.1 soybean futures closed lower on Wednesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

DALIAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :No.1 soybean futures closed lower on Wednesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active No.1 soybean contract for March 2022 delivery dipped 115 Yuan (about 18 U.

S. Dollars) to close at 5,957 yuan per tonne.

On Wednesday, the total trading volume of six listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 225,492 lots, with a turnover of 13.59 billion yuan.

China is the world's largest soybean importer.