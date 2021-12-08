UrduPoint.com

Soybean Futures Close Lower

Faizan Hashmi 14 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 07:10 PM

Soybean futures close lower

No.1 soybean futures closed lower on Wednesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

DALIAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :No.1 soybean futures closed lower on Wednesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active No.1 soybean contract for March 2022 delivery dipped 115 Yuan (about 18 U.

S. Dollars) to close at 5,957 yuan per tonne.

On Wednesday, the total trading volume of six listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 225,492 lots, with a turnover of 13.59 billion yuan.

China is the world's largest soybean importer.

Related Topics

World Exchange Dalian Commodity Exchange March Billion

Recent Stories

UAE Embassy in Beijing participates in discussion ..

UAE Embassy in Beijing participates in discussion on gender equality, women’s ..

10 minutes ago
 Greece Concerned Over Situation in Ukraine - Prime ..

Greece Concerned Over Situation in Ukraine - Prime Minister

35 seconds ago
 Documents on Safety at Sea, Finance Prepared Ahead ..

Documents on Safety at Sea, Finance Prepared Ahead of Mitsotakis's Visit to Russ ..

36 seconds ago
 Putin Hopes Greece Will Support Russia's Bid for H ..

Putin Hopes Greece Will Support Russia's Bid for Hosting Expo-2030

38 seconds ago
 Man, Detained in France as Part of Investigation I ..

Man, Detained in France as Part of Investigation Into Khashoggi Murder, Released ..

39 seconds ago
 Japanese Space Tourists Arrive at ISS

Japanese Space Tourists Arrive at ISS

41 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.