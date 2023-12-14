Open Menu

Soybean Futures Close Lower

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Soybean futures close lower

DALIAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) No.1 soybean futures closed lower on Thursday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active No.1 soybean contract for March 2024 delivery dipped 52 Yuan (about 7.31 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 4,827 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume of six listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 184,147 lots, with a turnover of about 8.92 billion yuan.

China is the world's largest soybean importer.

Related Topics

World Exchange China Dalian Commodity Exchange March Billion

Recent Stories

Hatta Customs Center: Over 50,000 Trucks Processed ..

Hatta Customs Center: Over 50,000 Trucks Processed, Paving Way for Dubai's Progr ..

38 minutes ago
 Joint Arab-Islamic Summit-Commissioned Ministerial ..

Joint Arab-Islamic Summit-Commissioned Ministerial Committee Meets United Nation ..

40 minutes ago
 Delegation of the Ministerial Committee Assigned b ..

Delegation of the Ministerial Committee Assigned by the Extraordinary Joint Arab ..

40 minutes ago
 Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit-Commission ..

Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit-Commissioned Ministerial Committee Meets ..

40 minutes ago
 Unlock Photographic Brilliance with Smart Aura Lig ..

Unlock Photographic Brilliance with Smart Aura Light Portrait

45 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM in Muzaffarabad, visits Yadgar-e-Shuh ..

Caretaker PM in Muzaffarabad, visits Yadgar-e-Shuhada

2 hours ago
UNSC condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan

UNSC condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2023

6 hours ago
 AC Pothohar cracks down on vegetable market overch ..

AC Pothohar cracks down on vegetable market overcharging

15 hours ago
 Police arrests outlaw in injured condition after e ..

Police arrests outlaw in injured condition after encounter

15 hours ago
 Abduction of three kids case: two kids allegedly k ..

Abduction of three kids case: two kids allegedly killed, one recovered

15 hours ago

More Stories From World