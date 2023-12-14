Soybean futures close lower

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DALIAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) No.1 soybean futures closed lower on Thursday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active No.1 soybean contract for March 2024 delivery dipped 52 Yuan (about 7.31 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 4,827 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume of six listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 184,147 lots, with a turnover of about 8.92 billion yuan.

China is the world's largest soybean importer.