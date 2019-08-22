Soybean futures close lower

(@imziishan)

DALIAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Soybean futures closed lower on Thursday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange DCE ).

The most active No.1 Soybean contract for January 2020 delivery dipped 1 Yuan (about 14 U.

S. cents) to close at 3,430 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume of four listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 119,554 lots, with a turnover of 4.11 billion yuan. China is the world's largest soybean importer.