UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Soybean Futures Close Lower

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 06:26 PM

Soybean futures close lower

Soybean futures closed lower on Thursday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE)

DALIAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Soybean futures closed lower on Thursday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active No.1 Soybean contract for January 2020 delivery dipped 1 Yuan (about 14 U.

S. cents) to close at 3,430 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume of four listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 119,554 lots, with a turnover of 4.11 billion yuan. China is the world's largest soybean importer.

Related Topics

World Exchange China Dalian Commodity Exchange January 2020 Billion

Recent Stories

Children, mine workers still vulnerable in Balochi ..

26 seconds ago

Authorities directed to accelerate pace of work on ..

5 minutes ago

Macron Says EU Wants 'Visibility' on Brexit Deal B ..

5 minutes ago

Syrian Army Will Not Stop at Khan Sheikhoun in Lib ..

5 minutes ago

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University stages rally for ..

5 minutes ago

Irrigation dept issues closure schedule as water r ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.