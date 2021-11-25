Soyuz-2 Rocket Orbits Fregat Upper Stage With Military Satellite -Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) The Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket, launched on Thursday from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, put the Fregat upper stage with a military satellite into orbit, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The payload assembly of the Soyuz-2.1b medium-lift launch vehicle as part of the Fregat upper stage and the spacecraft launched in the interest of the Russian Ministry of Defense, at the estimated time - 04:18 a.m. Moscow time - normally separated from the third stage of the Soyuz 2.1b launch vehicle," the ministry said.