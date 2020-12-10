Soyuz-2 Rocket to Launch OneWeb Satellites Into Space From Vostochny on Dec 18 - Roscosmos

The only launch from the Vostochny spaceport in 2020 will take place on December 18, when the Soyuz-2 rocket will launch OneWeb satellites into space, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The only launch from the Vostochny spaceport in 2020 will take place on December 18, when the Soyuz-2 rocket will launch OneWeb satellites into space, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said on Thursday.

"There are 36 OneWeb satellites in this package.

We will launch them on December 18 with the Soyuz-2 rocket and the Fregat upper stage," he wrote on Twitter.

He also published photos from the assembly and test workshop of the Vostochny spaceport, where preparations for launch are being carried out.

This should be the first launch in 2020 from this spaceport. Four launches with OneWeb satellites were originally planned in 2020, but they were postponed due to the bankruptcy of the company and the pandemic.