Soyuz-2 Rocket With 36 UK Communication Satellites OneWeb Launched From Vostochny

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 12:32 AM

The Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle with 36 communication satellites of UK company OneWeb was launched on Friday from the Vostochny spaceport, the broadcast of the launch is being conducted on the Roscosmos website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle with 36 communication satellites of UK company OneWeb was launched on Friday from the Vostochny spaceport, the broadcast of the launch is being conducted on the Roscosmos website.

This is the eighth Russian space launch in 2021 of 29 launches planned this year, according to Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin.

According to the broadcast, the rocket was launched at 20:38 Moscow time [17:38 GMT]. It is expected that in ten minutes, the Fregat upper stage with satellites would separate from the third stage of Soyuz-2.1b on a suborbital trajectory.

More Stories From World

