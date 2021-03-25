MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) The Soyuz-2 carrier rocket with 36 UK OneWeb communications satellites was launched from Russia's Vostochny space center, according to a broadcast on Russian state space corporation Roscosmos' website.

This is the fifth Russian space launch in 2021 and this year's first one from Vostochny.

Overall, according to Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin, 29 space launches are scheduled for this year.