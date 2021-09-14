Soyuz-2.1b Rocket to Launch 34 UK OneWeb Satellites From Baikonur Space Center - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Russia's Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket will on Tuesday launch 34 UK OneWeb communications satellites from the Baikonur space center, and the Fregat upper stage, for which this flight will become the hundredth in history, will deliver them to the target orbit, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said in a statement.

The OneWeb constellation is designed to provide commercial satellite communication services beginning from late 2021. At the end of the next year, the company plans to ensure broadband internet access to users from around the globe by fully covering the Earth's surface with 648 satellites.

The last such launch took place on August 22, putting into orbit another 34 OneWeb satellites.