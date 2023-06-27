Soyuz-2.1b Rocket With 42 Small Satellites Launched From Vostochny Cosmodrome - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Russia has launched a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a Meteor-M weather satellite and 42 small spacecraft, including three foreign satellites from the Vostochny cosmodrome, according to a broadcast by the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos on Tuesday.

In 9 minutes 24 seconds after the launch, the rocket will put the Fregat upper stage with satellites into the reference orbit. It is expected to turn on its propulsion system twice and, 50 minutes after separation from the third stage of the rocket, to deliver the Meteor-M to the calculated orbit.

After that, the Frigate propulsion system should be turned on two more times, the separation of small vehicles will begin in another hour and a half and will last about 40 minutes.