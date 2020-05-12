UrduPoint.com
Soyuz-7 Rocket For Sea Launch To Be Equipped With New Fregat-SBU Upper Stage - Lavochkin

Soyuz-7 Rocket for Sea Launch to Be Equipped With New Fregat-SBU Upper Stage - Lavochkin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The Soyuz-7 rocket for blastoffs from the Sea Launch floating spaceport is planned to be equipped with the new Fregat-SBU upper stage, the director general of the upper stage developer - Lavochkin Research and Production Association - Vladimir Kolmykov told Sputnik.

Earlier reports said Russian state space corporation Roscosmos set a task to its enterprises to conduct an economic assessment of the resumption of the Sea Launch operation - to estimate the costs of repairing the floating spaceport and the creation of a new Soyuz-7 rocket.

Launches are planned to be resumed from 2024.

"The use of the Fregat-SBU upper stage as part of the Soyuz-7 space rocket from the Sea Launch complex owned by the S7 Space Transportation Systems company is being considered. At the end of 2020, the development of a preliminary design will be completed. The first launch of the Fregat-SBU upper stage using the Soyuz-7 launch vehicle is planned to be conducted in 2025," Kolmykov said.

