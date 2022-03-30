UrduPoint.com

Soyuz Capsule With 2 Russian Cosmonauts, 1 US Astronaut Aboard Lands In Kazakhstan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2022 | 05:11 PM

Soyuz Capsule With 2 Russian Cosmonauts, 1 US Astronaut Aboard Lands in Kazakhstan

KOROLYOV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) The capsule of Russian spacecraft Soyuz MS-19 has landed in Kazakhstan, bringing American astronaut Mark Vande Hei and two Russian cosmonauts, Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov, back to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS), a Sputnik correspondent reported from the mission control center on Wednesday.

The spacecraft undocked from the ISS earlier in the day.

The landing took place 147 kilometers (91.3 miles) southeast of the city of Zhezqazghan in Kazakhstan.

