Soyuz Carrier Rocket Orbits Progress MS-19 Cargo Spacecraft - Roscosmos Broadcast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket, launched from the Baikonur space center, orbited the Progress MS-19 cargo spacecraft, according to a broadcast on the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos' website.

The automatic docking of the spacecraft to the Russian segment of the International Space Station is scheduled for February 17. The cargo spacecraft is expected to stay at the ISS for 370 days.