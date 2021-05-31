UrduPoint.com
Soyuz Launches From Kourou Postponed By One Month - Source

Soyuz Launches From Kourou Postponed by One Month - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) Two launches of the Russian Soyuz-ST carrier rocket from the Kourou Space Center in French Guiana planned for this year have been postponed by one month, a space industry source told Sputnik.

In April, a source told Sputnik that a Soyuz rocket was expected to blast off from Kourou with 34 OneWeb satellites in October, while another Soyuz launch (with two Galileo satellites) was planned for November.

"These launches have been moved to November and December, respectively," a space industry source told Sputnik without specifying the reasons behind the postponement.

So far, there have been 25 Russian Soyuz-ST launches from Kourou since October 2011.

According to recent documents from the Russian Roscosmos space agency released on the state procurement website, there will be five Soyuz-ST launches from Kourou up until 2023.

