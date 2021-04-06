Soyuz Launches From Kourou Space Center to Continue for Next 5 Years - Russian Operator

Launches of Russia's Soyuz carrier rockets from the Kourou Space Center in French Guiana are expected to continue for the next five years, after which the greenlight will be required from France to extend cooperation, Roscosmos subsidiary Glavkosmos told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Launches of Russia's Soyuz carrier rockets from the Kourou Space Center in French Guiana are expected to continue for the next five years, after which the greenlight will be required from France to extend cooperation, Roscosmos subsidiary Glavkosmos told Sputnik.

"The Soyuz Launch Complex at the Guiana Space Center was put into service in 2011 and is designed for 15 years of operation, or 50 launches of Soyuz-ST carrier rockets (as of today, 25 have been carried out).

After that, the European side will need to make a decision on extending its operational life, if necessary," Dmitry Loskutov said.

The Glavkosmos CEO noted that the company appreciates its cooperation with European partners, and believes that the deal on Soyuz launches will be extended, including in the interests of third countries.

According to Russia's state procurement website, the country is scheduled to conduct at least five more Soyuz launches of foreign satellites from Kourou by 2023.