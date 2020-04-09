Soyuz MS-16 With ISS CRew Reaches Orbit - Broadcast

Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft carrying the International Space Station's (ISS) crew reached orbit, the broadcast aired by Roscosmos showed Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft carrying the International Space Station's (ISS) crew reached orbit, the broadcast aired by Roscosmos showed Thursday.

Two Russian cosmonauts Anatoli Ivanishin, Ivan Vagner and US astronaut Christopher Cassidy are traveling to the ISS.