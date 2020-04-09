Soyuz MS-16 With ISS CRew Reaches Orbit - Broadcast
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 01:57 PM
Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft carrying the International Space Station's (ISS) crew reached orbit, the broadcast aired by Roscosmos showed Thursday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft carrying the International Space Station's (ISS) crew reached orbit, the broadcast aired by Roscosmos showed Thursday.
Two Russian cosmonauts Anatoli Ivanishin, Ivan Vagner and US astronaut Christopher Cassidy are traveling to the ISS.