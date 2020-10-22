UrduPoint.com
Soyuz MS-16 With Two Russians, American Who Returned From ISS Lands In Kazakhstan

Soyuz MS-16 With Two Russians, American Who Returned From ISS Lands in Kazakhstan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) The Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft, which undocked at night from the International Space Station (ISS), with two Russian cosmonauts and one American astronaut on board, has landed in Kazakhstan, according to a broadcast by Russia's Roscosmos state space corporation.

On board the spacecraft are Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner, as well as American astronaut Chris Cassidy.

Russians Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and American Kathleen Rubins remained on the ISS.

More Stories From World

