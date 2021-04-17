UrduPoint.com
Soyuz MS-16 With Two Russians, American Who Returned From ISS Lands In Kazakhstan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 10:10 AM

Soyuz MS-16 With Two Russians, American Who Returned From ISS Lands in Kazakhstan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) The Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft, which undocked at night from the International Space Station (ISS), with two Russian cosmonauts and one US astronaut on board, has landed in Kazakhstan, according to a broadcast by Russia's Roscosmos state space corporation.

The spacecraft crew includes Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, as well as US astronaut Kathleen Rubins.

