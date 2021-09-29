Soyuz MS-18 Spacecraft Docks With New Nauka Module

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) The International Space Station (ISS) crew re-docked the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft, named after Yuri Gagarin, with Russia's new Nauka module, the Roscosmos website broadcasts.

At 12:21 GMT, the Soyuz spacecraft carrying Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov, as well as American astronaut Mark T. Vande Hei, undocked from the Rassvet module.

The Soyuz docked at the Nauka module at 13:04 GMT, becoming the first spacecraft to dock with the laboratory of the Russian orbital segment.

It was necessary to free the port on the Rassvet module for a Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft, which will arrive at the station in October with cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, film director Klim Shipenko, and actress Yulia Peresild to shoot the first feature film in space.

The re-docking of the Soyuz spacecraft at orbital stations is performed by the crew in manual mode, which has already been done 46 times, including 20 times on the ISS.

The ISS is currently seeing its 65th expedition, which consists of Russians Pyotr Dubrov and Oleg Novitskiy, Americans Mark T. Vande Hei, Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough, as well as Japan's Akihiko Hoshide (station commander), and France's Thomas Pesquet.