UrduPoint.com

Soyuz MS-22 Leak Caused By Untraceable Debris, Too Small To Be Detected - Roscosmos

Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2022 | 10:42 PM

Soyuz MS-22 Leak Caused by Untraceable Debris, Too Small to be Detected - Roscosmos

The debris that caused the leak on the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft was too small to be tracked, the Executive Director of Human Space Flight Programs for Roscosmos, Sergei Krikalev, said on Thursday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) The debris that caused the leak on the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft was too small to be tracked, the Executive Director of Human Space Flight Programs for Roscosmos, Sergei Krikalev, said on Thursday.

"Too small", Krikalev said when asked if the debris that caused the damages on the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft trackable.

His answer was seconded by the International Space Station (ISS) program manager, Joel Montalbano.

"Too small. Yes, I agree," he said.

NASA and Roscosmos are in constant communications, Montalbano added.

"The teams are going back and forth. We're constantly exchanging data," Montalbano said.

Initial suspicion that the leak might have been caused by debris from a nearby meteor shower were set aside once Houston and Moscow came to the conclusion it was not a possible cause, considering their trajectory, Montalbano continued.

On December 15, a depressurization of the cooling system of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft docked to the station was discovered. The cosmonauts were ordered to postpone the spacewalk for the second time in the last 30 days.

Related Topics

Moscow Houston December From

Recent Stories

Miss Russia 2022 to Participate in Miss Universe P ..

Miss Russia 2022 to Participate in Miss Universe Pageant in US Next Year

8 minutes ago
 Countries that allow transgender people easy statu ..

Countries that allow transgender people easy status change

8 minutes ago
 Funeral prayer of Shaheed Subedar Major Khurshid A ..

Funeral prayer of Shaheed Subedar Major Khurshid Akram offered

8 minutes ago
 S.Korea, US May Hold Major Live-Fire Exercise for ..

S.Korea, US May Hold Major Live-Fire Exercise for First Time in 6 Years - Defens ..

8 minutes ago
 Putin on Deliveries of US Weapons to Kiev: 'We Wil ..

Putin on Deliveries of US Weapons to Kiev: 'We Will Crack Patriots as Well'

36 minutes ago
 White House's Kirby Says Russia Does Not Get Veto ..

White House's Kirby Says Russia Does Not Get Veto on US Arms Deliveries to Ukrai ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.