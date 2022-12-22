Soyuz MS-22 Leak Caused by Untraceable Debris, Too Small to be Detected - Roscosmos

The debris that caused the leak on the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft was too small to be tracked, the Executive Director of Human Space Flight Programs for Roscosmos, Sergei Krikalev, said on Thursday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) The debris that caused the leak on the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft was too small to be tracked, the Executive Director of Human Space Flight Programs for Roscosmos, Sergei Krikalev, said on Thursday.

"Too small", Krikalev said when asked if the debris that caused the damages on the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft trackable.

His answer was seconded by the International Space Station (ISS) program manager, Joel Montalbano.

"Too small. Yes, I agree," he said.

NASA and Roscosmos are in constant communications, Montalbano added.

"The teams are going back and forth. We're constantly exchanging data," Montalbano said.

Initial suspicion that the leak might have been caused by debris from a nearby meteor shower were set aside once Houston and Moscow came to the conclusion it was not a possible cause, considering their trajectory, Montalbano continued.

On December 15, a depressurization of the cooling system of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft docked to the station was discovered. The cosmonauts were ordered to postpone the spacewalk for the second time in the last 30 days.