Soyuz MS-22 Not Repairable While In Space - Roscosmos

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2023 | 10:46 PM

The Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft, which has recently suffered a coolant leak, cannot be repaired while in space, Roscosmos Human Spaceflight Programs Executive Director Sergei Krikalev said on Wednesday

"No, this is very inconvenient place," Krikalev said, when asked whether the damaged Soyuz is reparable in space. " "First, this damage happened in far end of Soyuz spacecraft."

In addition, there is no support structure that would allow a crew member to go in that area, Krikalev added.

"Even more difficult part that you need not only to repair hole but also to fill radiator with liquid, with cooler, and the procedure is so difficult, so risky that much less risk would be to just replace vehicle.

On December 14, a leak from the Soyuz's cooling system occurred due to damage to the outer skin of the ship's instrument and assembly compartment. The failure did not affect the living conditions of the crew, and there is no need for emergency evacuation. To maintain a comfortable temperature in the living space of the Soyuz MS-22, cooled air is supplied from the Russian segment of the International Space Station.

The Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft will be sent to the International Space Station in an unmanned mode on February 20. The Soyuz MS-22 will return to Earth without a crew, Roscosmos said earlier in the day.

