Soyuz MS-22 Return To Earth Likely In Mid- Or Late March, But No Date Set Yet - Roscosmos
Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2023 | 10:18 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Soyuz MS- 22, which recently experienced a leak in its cooling system, will likely return to earth in mid- or late March, Roscosmos Human Space Flight Programs Executive Director Sergei Krikalev said on Wednesday.
"We don't have a final date yet," Krikalev said. "I think it is going to be in mid-March or maybe at the end of March."