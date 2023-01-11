Soyuz MS-22 Return to Earth Likely in Mid- or Late March, But No Date Set Yet - Roscosmos

Soyuz MS- 22, which recently experienced a leak in its cooling system, will likely return to earth in mid- or late March, Roscosmos Human Space Flight Programs Executive Director Sergei Krikalev said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Soyuz MS- 22, which recently experienced a leak in its cooling system, will likely return to earth in mid- or late March, Roscosmos Human Space Flight Programs Executive Director Sergei Krikalev said on Wednesday.

"We don't have a final date yet," Krikalev said. "I think it is going to be in mid-March or maybe at the end of March."