UrduPoint.com

Soyuz MS-22 Spacecraft Cannot Be Repaired In Orbit - Source

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2022 | 06:30 AM

Soyuz MS-22 Spacecraft Cannot Be Repaired in Orbit - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) It is impossible to repair the cooling system of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft, docked at the International Space Station (ISS), while in orbit as it has lost 44 liters (11.6 gallons) of refrigerant, which was under pressure of 3 atmospheres, a source familiar with the matter has told Sputnik.

A leak in the cooling system of Soyuz MS-22 occurred last week due to damage to the spacecraft's outer skin. The cosmonauts reported to ground control that the diagnostic system of Soyuz had been triggered and confirmed that they were visually observing the leak. Due to the incident, the spacewalk of Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin had to be canceled. Russian state-run space agency Roscosmos noted that all of the spacecraft and the ISS's systems were working normally, the crew was safe, and experts would determine what to do next after analyzing the situation.

"It is impossible to repair such damage in the conditions of the International Space Station. Even if you seal the leak during a spacewalk, how can you pump 44 liters of refrigerant into the radiator under the pressure of 3 atmospheres? Moreover, the temperature control system must undergo a special pressure test afterward, which in principle cannot be done in orbit," the source said.

He added that Roscosmos specialists have managed to maintain a comfortable temperature in the living space of the Soyuz MS-22 by shutting down its systems and supplying cooled air from the Russian segment of the ISS.

"However, when the spacecraft is separated from the station and the systems and engines are turned on, its temperature will begin to rise again. This could lead to the failure of its systems despite the rather tight temperature tolerances for the Soyuz systems," the source noted.

Roscosmos said on Monday that the temperature at the spacecraft's instrument-assembly module reached +40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in the first days after the leak and then stabilized at about +30 degrees Celsius after the shutdown of the ship's systems. According to documentation on thermal management systems for Soyuz MS spacecraft, the temperature in the living space of the spacecraft should be between +18 and +25 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, Roscosmos head Yuri Borisov said that the replacement Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft would be ready by March 16 and is currently undergoing pre-flight checks at the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan. He added that he could push forward the launch of the spacecraft to February 19 for the evacuation of the crew should there be any concerns.

On Tuesday, Borisov said that US partners in the ISS have offered to return the crew of the Soyuz MS-22, but there is no necessity for it today.

Related Topics

Russia Lead Kazakhstan February March All From

Recent Stories

World Cup winners begin victory parade among eupho ..

World Cup winners begin victory parade among euphoric Argentines

6 hours ago
 Sherman, Canadian Counterpart Discuss Haiti, Ukrai ..

Sherman, Canadian Counterpart Discuss Haiti, Ukraine, Cooperation in Arctic - St ..

6 hours ago
 'We are human beings': Venezuelan migrants lament ..

'We are human beings': Venezuelan migrants lament US border ruling

6 hours ago
 Kazakhstan Not Announced Plans to Redirect Transit ..

Kazakhstan Not Announced Plans to Redirect Transit From Ust-Luga to Germany - Tr ..

6 hours ago
 Two-day Pak Pharma, healthcare expo to start tomor ..

Two-day Pak Pharma, healthcare expo to start tomorrow

7 hours ago
 Police books 3 unidentified suspects in 'attempted ..

Police books 3 unidentified suspects in 'attempted murder case'

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.