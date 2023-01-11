UrduPoint.com

Soyuz MS-23 Spacecraft To Be Sent To ISS Via Unmanned Mode On February 20 - Roscosmos

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Soyuz MS-23 Spacecraft to Be Sent to ISS Via Unmanned Mode on February 20 - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) The Soyuz MS-23 rescue spacecraft will be sent to the International Space Station (ISS) via unmanned mode on February 20, the Soyuz MS-22 with a damaged cooling system will return to Earth without a crew, Russian state space agency Roscosmos said on Wednesday.

On December 15, 2022, a leak in the cooling system of Soyuz MS-22 occurred due to damage to the spacecraft's outer skin.

"Experts concluded that the Soyuz MS-22 should descend to Earth without crew. The launch of Soyuz MS-23 is scheduled for February 20, 2023 via unmanned mode," the statement said.

Related Topics

Russia February December

Recent Stories

PTI Chairman has no desire to dissolve assemblies ..

PTI Chairman has no desire to dissolve assemblies in KP, Punjab: Kaira

2 hours ago
 DP World announces greenest-ever year at Southampt ..

DP World announces greenest-ever year at Southampton

3 hours ago
 De-notification of Punjab CM: LHC resumes hearing ..

De-notification of Punjab CM: LHC resumes hearing on Chauhary Pervaiz Elahi's pl ..

3 hours ago
 Iqra Aziz asks fans to subscribe her YouTube chann ..

Iqra Aziz asks fans to subscribe her YouTube channel

5 hours ago
 US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakist ..

US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 January 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.