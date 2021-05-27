UrduPoint.com
Soyuz Rocket Launch From Vostochny Cosmodrome Postponed For Technical Reasons - Source

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 10:21 PM

The launch of the Soyuz carrier rocket with OneWeb spacecraft was postponed to a reserve date for technical reasons, a source at the cosmodrome told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The launch of the Soyuz carrier rocket with OneWeb spacecraft was postponed to a reserve date for technical reasons, a source at the cosmodrome told Sputnik.

"The automatics of the launch complex recorded a failure in one of the systems of the Soyuz launch vehicle. The launch was postponed for a day. To eliminate the remark, the oxidizer will need to be drained," the source said.

