Soyuz Rocket Launch From Vostochny Cosmodrome Postponed For Technical Reasons - Source
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 10:21 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The launch of the Soyuz carrier rocket with OneWeb spacecraft was postponed to a reserve date for technical reasons, a source at the cosmodrome told Sputnik.
"The automatics of the launch complex recorded a failure in one of the systems of the Soyuz launch vehicle. The launch was postponed for a day. To eliminate the remark, the oxidizer will need to be drained," the source said.