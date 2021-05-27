Soyuz Rocket Launch From Vostochny Cosmodrome Postponed for Technical Reasons - Source

The launch of the Soyuz carrier rocket with OneWeb spacecraft was postponed to a reserve date for technical reasons, a source at the cosmodrome told Sputnik

"The automatics of the launch complex recorded a failure in one of the systems of the Soyuz launch vehicle. The launch was postponed for a day. To eliminate the remark, the oxidizer will need to be drained," the source said.