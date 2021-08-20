Soyuz Rocket Launch With 34 UK Satellites From Baikonur Canceled Due to Technical Problems

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The launch of the Soyuz carrier rocket with 34 UK's OneWeb communications satellites from the Baikonur Cosmodrome was canceled on Friday in an automatic mode because of technical problems, the broadcast of Russia's Roscosmos state space corporation showed.

"The launch is rescheduled for a backup date," Roscosmos said.