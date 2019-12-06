UrduPoint.com
Soyuz Rocket Launches From Baikonur With Progress MS-13 Carrying Xmas Presents To ISS

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 04:06 PM

Russia's Soyuz 2.1 carrier rocket launched on Friday from the Baikonur cosmodrome with the Progress MS-13 cargo spacecraft, which will carry Christmas and New Year presents to the crew at the International Space Station, a video broadcast of the event on the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos' website showed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Russia's Soyuz 2.1 carrier rocket launched on Friday from the Baikonur cosmodrome with the Progress MS-13 cargo spacecraft, which will carry Christmas and New Year presents to the crew at the International Space Station, a video broadcast of the event on the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos' website showed.

The agency said that it would take about nine minutes for the Progress MS-13 to reach the near-Earth orbit and at 09:43 GMT it will detach from the carrier rocket.

As planned, at 09:43 GMT, the Progress MS-13 entered the near-Earth orbit and detached from the Soyuz carrier rocket, the broadcast showed.

