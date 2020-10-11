UrduPoint.com
Soyuz Rocket Rolled Out To Launch Pad Ahead Of Record-Breaking Flight To ISS - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2020) Russia's Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket and Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft have been rolled out to their Baikonur launch pad ahead of a flight to the International Space Station (ISS), Roscosmos said Sunday.

The flight is scheduled for Wednesday and set to break speed records by delivering the three-member crew in just three hours and seven minutes, whereas such flights earlier used to take anywhere between six hours and two days.

"The Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle with the # SoyuzMS17 spacecraft was rolled out to the launch site," Roscosmos said in a tweet.

The launch is set to deliver Roscosmos' Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and NASA's Kathleen Rubins to the ISS where they will remain until April of next year.

More Stories From World

