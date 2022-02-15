UrduPoint.com

Soyuz Rocket With ISS Resupply Mission To Be Launched From Baikonur Feb 15 - Roscosmos

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2022 | 07:00 AM

Soyuz Rocket With ISS Resupply Mission to Be Launched From Baikonur Feb 15 - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The launch of the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the Progress MS-19 cargo spacecraft as part of the 80th resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS) will take place from the Baikonur space center Tuesday, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said in a statement.

This will be the first launch to the ISS in 2022, Roscosmos said.

"In accordance with the Spacecraft Launch Plan for 2022, the launch of the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the Progress MS-19 transport cargo spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome is scheduled for February 15, 2022 at 07:25:40 Moscow time," the space corporation said.

The automatic docking of the spacecraft to the Russian segment of the space station is scheduled for February 17. The cargo spacecraft is expected to stay at the ISS for 370 days.

