Soyuz Rocket With Military Satellites Launched From Plesetsk - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) A Soyuz-2.1v carrier rocket with Russian military satellites was successfully launched from the Plesetsk spaceport, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told reporters late on Friday night.

"On October 21, from the Plesetsk cosmodrome (Arkhangelsk region), in the interests of the Russian Ministry of Defense, a Soyuz-2.1v light-class carrier rocket was launched with spacecraft on board," the spokesperson said.

The military satellites in question are Kosmos-2561 and Kosmos-2562, the defense ministry spokesperson specified.