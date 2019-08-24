UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Soyuz Spacecraft Carrying Humanoid Robot Fails To Dock With Space Station

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 11:42 AM

Soyuz spacecraft carrying humanoid robot fails to dock with space station

A Soyuz spacecraft carrying Russia's first humanoid robot on Saturday failed to dock automatically with the international space station, Moscow news agencies reported

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :A Soyuz spacecraft carrying Russia's first humanoid robot on Saturday failed to dock automatically with the international space station, Moscow news agencies reported.

The craft launched a repeat of the docking manoeuvres after the failure of the first attempt, which had been scheduled for 0530 GMT, the agencies said.

Live broadcast of the event on the Russian space agency Roskomos was interrupted with the Soyuz spacecraft about 100 metres (109 yards) off the ISS.

The life-size robot, named Fedor, was to spend 10 days learning to assist astronauts in the space station.

Short for Final Experimental Demonstration Object Research, Fedor is the first ever sent up by Russia.

Fedor blasted off Thursday in a Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft from Russia's Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan and was to stay on the ISS until September 7.

Soyuz ships are normally manned on such trips, but this time no humans were travelling in order to test a new emergency rescue system.

Instead of cosmonauts, Fedor, also known as Skybot F850, was strapped into a specially adapted pilot's seat, with a small Russian flag in hand.

"Let's go. Let's go," the robot was heard saying during launch, repeating the famous phrase used by first man in space Yuri Gagarin.

The silvery anthropomorphic robot stands 1.80 metres (5 foot 11 inches) tall and weighs 160 kilogrammes (353 Pounds).

Fedor has Instagram and Twitter accounts with posts saying it is learning new skills such as opening a bottle of water. It was to trial those manual skills in very low gravity.

Related Topics

Moscow Water Russia Twitter Robot Man Kazakhstan September Event From Instagram

Recent Stories

Russia Test-Launches Submarine-Based Ballistic Mis ..

4 minutes ago

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan to inaugurate Quaid-e-Azam' ..

4 minutes ago

Break failure leaves 28 students wounded

6 minutes ago

Agri-experts advise farmers to use modern technolo ..

36 minutes ago

People defy curfew, hold demo in Srinagar

36 minutes ago

Russia's Soyuz MS-14 With Humanoid Robot Fedor on ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.