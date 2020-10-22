Soyuz Spacecraft With Crew Returning to Earth Leaves Space Station

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) The Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft with Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner and US astronaut Christopher Cassidy undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) before returning to Earth, according to a broadcast on the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos' website.

The spacecraft undocked from the Poisk module of the ISS Russian segment.

Russians Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and American Kathleen Rubins will remain on board the space station until April 2021.