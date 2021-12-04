Soyuz-ST-B Launch From French Guiana Again Delayed for Day Due to Bad Weather - Roscosmos

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) The launch of Soyuz-ST-B rocket from the Kourou space field in French Guiana, originally scheduled for December 2, has been postponed for one day for the second time due to unfavorable weather conditions, the Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Saturday.

"The launch of the Soyuz-ST-B launch vehicle with the Galileo spacecraft is delayed for 24 hours over unfavorable weather conditions," the agency said on its Telegram channel.

The postponement was initiated by the French side in line with safety protocols, the statement said.

European navigation satellites Galileo FOC have been developed by Paris-based aerospace maker EADS Astrium at the request of the European Space Agency. Out of the total of 24 spacecraft, 14 satellites have already been launched with Soyuz-2 launch vehicles from 2011-2016, according to Roscosmos.