S&P 500 Falls Into Correction As Tariff Fears Rattle Stock Markets
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2025 | 10:50 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Global stock markets were a sea of red Monday, with the S&P 500 falling into correction territory, ahead of a wave of US tariffs this week that have fuelled recession fears.
Tokyo plunged more than four percent, leading losses across global stock markets as uncertainty over President Donald Trump's latest tariff announcements due on his "Liberation Day" on Wednesday eroded sentiment.
"There is an air of capitulation in financial markets ahead of the April 2nd reciprocal tariff announcement from the US," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB.
The S&P 500 fell into correction territory -- a drop of at least 10 percent from a recent peak. The S&P 500 set a record high just last month as investors still viewed Trump tariff threats as a negotiating tactic.
But as it has become clear Trump intends to go through with imposing massive tariffs on major US trading partners, concerns about their inflationary impact and the possibility they may trigger a recession have mounted.
Adding to fears, Trump said Sunday that tariffs would apply to "all countries", not just those with the largest trade imbalances with the United States.
His administration has still not released a detailed plan about who or what will be impacted, however, leading to uncertainty that led to a spike Monday in the CBOE Volatility Index, colloquially known as Wall Street's "fear gauge".
"Trump continues to be the key reason why markets are having a bad day," said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.
"He has now threatened to target all countries importing goods into the US with tariffs, further clouding economic prospects around the world," he added.
Wall Street's blue-chip Dow stock index bucked the trend, however, managing a small gain in midday trading in New York.
- Trump car tariffs -
Automakers were hit particularly hard in the wake of Trump's announcement that he would also impose 25 percent duties on imports of all vehicles and parts.
In Europe, Porsche and Volkswagen both fell more than three percent. Toyota, the world's biggest carmaker, plunged over three percent, along with Nissan and Mazda.
"Within the Asia-Pacific region, the car levies will hit Japan and South Korea the hardest," Moody's Analytics economists wrote.
"Such a sizeable tariff hike will undermine confidence, hit production and reduce orders. Given the long and complex supply chains in car manufacturing, the impact will ripple through these countries' economies."
Gold, seen as a safe haven asset in times of uncertainty, hit a record high over $3,100 an ounce.
Yields fell on government bonds, including those of the United States, "reflecting ongoing safe-haven trading due to concerns about US trade policy," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.
In company news, shares in drug maker Moderna share price tumbled more than 10 percent as traders digested news that a top US food and Drug Administration official had quit over disagreements with Trump's new health secretary, noted vaccine sceptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Among individual companies, US aviation giant United Airlines fell more than four percent amid news that Canadians were pulling back on trips to the United States due to the tariffs.
In Asia, shares in CK Hutchison shed 3.1 percent in Hong Kong as a Chinese review of a multi-billion-dollar deal to offload ports operations, including those in the Panama Canal, appeared likely to lead to a delay of its Wednesday signature.
- Key figures around 1630 GMT -
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 4.1 percent at 35,617.56 points (close)
New York - Dow: UP less than 0.1 percent at 41,618.28
New York - S&P 500: DOWN 0.8 percent at 5,544.02
New York - Nasdaq Composite: DOWN 1.6 percent at 17,041.08
London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.9 percent at 8,582.81 (close)
Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 1.6 percent at 7,790.71 (close)
Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 1.3 percent at 22,163.49 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.3 percent at 23,119.58 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.5 percent at 3,335.75 (close)
Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0814 from $1.0838 on Friday
Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2921 from $1.2947
Dollar/yen: DOWN at 149.71 Yen from 149.72 yen
Euro/pound: UP at 83.69 pence from 83.68 pence
West Texas Intermediate: UP 2.4 percent at $71.04 per barrel
Brent North Sea Crude: UP 2.1 percent at $74.27 per barrel
Recent Stories
Ajman Ruler condoles UAQ Ruler on passing away of his mother
Saud bin Saqr continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals: Death sentence for three; life imprisonment ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Sabha Hamdan Al Ke ..
Palestinian patients praise UAE's assistance, send Eid Al-Fitr greetings to its ..
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid greetings from top officials, Consul-Gener ..
Rulers of UAQ, Ras Al Khaimah perform funeral prayer on body of Sheikha Hassa bi ..
Two Holy Mosques welcome over 122 million visitors in Ramadan
UAE sends search and rescue team to save earthquake victims in Myanmar
DEWA registers 4.51% annual rise in electricity connection requests for Dubai co ..
Fujairah Ruler continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
UAE set to host major global events in April
More Stories From World
-
S&P 500 falls into correction as tariff fears rattle stock markets6 minutes ago
-
Five dead in Spain mining accident16 minutes ago
-
Venezuela says US revoked transnational oil and gas company licenses1 hour ago
-
Myanmar declares week of mourning as quake toll passes 2,000, hopes fade for survivors2 hours ago
-
Fear of aftershocks in Myanmar forces patients into hospital car park2 hours ago
-
French court hands Le Pen five-year election ban2 hours ago
-
Yes, oui, Cannes! Glamour name eyes place in French Cup final2 hours ago
-
US stocks fall again ahead of Trump's April 2 tariffs2 hours ago
-
Japan leads hefty global stock market losses on tariff fears2 hours ago
-
Sweden pledges $1.6 bn in new military aid to Ukraine: govt2 hours ago
-
Spanish oil firm Repsol to seek way to keep working in Venezuela: CEO2 hours ago
-
Japan leads hefty global stock market losses on tariff woes2 hours ago