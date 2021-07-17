UrduPoint.com
S&P Affirms Russia's Investment Grade Rating At 'BBB-,' Outlook Stable

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 01:30 AM

S&P Affirms Russia's Investment Grade Rating at 'BBB-,' Outlook Stable

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) International agency S&P Global Ratings (S&P) said it had affirmed Russia's long-term rating in foreign Currency at the investment level "BBB-."

S&P Global Ratings affirmed its 'BBB-/A-3' long-and short-term foreign currency and 'BBB/A-2' long-and short-term local currency sovereign credit ratings on Russia, the outlook is stable, it said.

