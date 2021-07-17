UrduPoint.com
S&P Decision To Affirm Russian Rating At 'BBB-' Shows Accuracy Of Gov't Policy - Siluanov

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 02:40 AM

S&P Decision to Affirm Russian Rating at 'BBB-' Shows Accuracy of Gov't Policy - Siluanov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) The decision of the international agency S&P Global Ratings to affirm the long-term rating of Russia in foreign Currency at the investment level of "BBB-" shows the accuracy of the Russian government's economic policy, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.

"The decision of the S&P Global Ratings agency to affirm the long-term rating of Russia in foreign currency at the level of 'BBB-' with the stable outlook is regarded by us as another proof of the accuracy of the economic policy conducted by the government," the minister told reporters on late Friday.

He stressed that the agency has increased the expected Russian GDP growth for 2021 to 3.7 percent.

"According to the agency's analysts, the current state of Russian balance of payments, the balanced budget planning and the current floating exchange rate ensure the robustness of the Russian economy against potential external shocks," Siluanov added.

