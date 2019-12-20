S&P Downgrades Boeing Rating to 'A-' With 'Developing' Outlook - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) S&P Global Ratings said in a statement that it has downgraded Boeing Co.'s long-term issuer credit rating and short-term rating after the aircraft manufacturer announced it halted production of its 737 MAX jets.

"We are lowering our long-term issuer credit rating on the aircraft manufacturer to 'A-' from 'A' and lowering the short-term rating to 'A-2' from 'A-1'. The outlook is developing," S&P said in a statement about the rating. "At the same time, we revised our management and governance assessment on the company to fair from satisfactory.

"

S&P Global Ratings explained that assigning a "developing" outlook meant the status of the rating could change should Boeing resumes producing the 737 MAX aircraft without harming its competitive position.

"The rating could be raised or lowered depending on if Boeing resumes production and deliveries of the MAX without significant damage to its competitive position," the statement said.

S&P Global Ratings said Boeing plans to suspend production of the 737 MAX by January 2020 and there is still significant uncertainty as to when it will resume deliveries of the aircraft.